Obituary: Adam Cooper Walker, 36, Bardstown

Adam Cooper Walker, 36, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home. He was a native of Lebanon Junction, a member of the First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction and an employee of American Fuji Seal.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Jane Walker and Stanley and Catherine Taylor; and his great uncle and aunt, Joe and Mary Rice.

Survivors include two children, Braylon Walker and Aubree Walker; his parents, Danny and Cheryl Taylor Walker; one sister, Erica Mulloy; one nephew, Trevor Walker; and one niece, Mattison Loucks.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Bro. Mark Harrison officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

