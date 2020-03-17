Posted by admin

Obituary: Gary Lee Shouse, 73, Bloomfield

Gary Lee Shouse, 73, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home. He was born in Shelbyville, the son of the late Ellis Lee “Jack” and Nellie Christine Warford Shouse. He was a member of the Beechridge Baptist Church and also attended the Van Buren Baptist Church. He was a farmer for most of his life. He was also formerly employed as a truck driver for Ohio Valley Aluminum and also worked as a self-employed truck driver. He was a fan of old western movies, working was his hobby, and he had a lifelong appreciation for good food.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Scrogham Shouse of Bloomfield; two daughters, Leslie Guertin (Brian) of Bardstown, and Joann Patton (Michael) of Mount Eden; four sisters, Imogene Shelburne of Shelbyville, Hilda Wright of Bedford, Bonnie Roberts (Kent), of Coldwater, Fla., and Diane Parrish (Charles), of Frankfort; five grandchildren; and his five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Rev. Roy Temple Jr. officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Van Buren Baptist Church, 1488 Fairmount Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.

