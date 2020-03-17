Posted by admin

Fiscal Court meets, reviews rule changes, OKs repairs to Wickland mansion

Nelson Fiscal Court used additional tables to give the magistrates room to social distance themselves from one another.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 — Nelson Fiscal Court met Tuesday morning to conduct regular business, but in a different seating arrangement from normal.

The single conference desk was supplemented by additional to create a “U” configuration, with the Judge Executive and magistrates seated around it. The arrangement allowed the magistrates to maintain proper social distance from one another during the meeting.

The court reviewed proposed changes to the county’s administrative code, including possible restrictions on public discussion during fiscal court meetings.

Magistrate Gary Coulter said he felt the public deserves to have a chance to interact with the court during a meeting, but the changes would add fines for individuals who were being disruptive during a meeting.

“We’re elected by the people and I feel like we should be able to hear from them,” he said.

Watts said he wants people to have a chance to speak, but there need to be remedies for individuals who are out of order.

People who normally wish to speak during a court meeting usually contact the judge executive and are placed on the agenda, he said.

Eric Coulter said there should be some basic ground rules to govern public input to the court.

Other changes would raise the amount the judge could approve without magistrate’s approval from $5,000 to $7,500. That limit hasn’t been changed for many years, Watts explained.

After discussion, the magistrates were not asked to vote on any of the proposed changes. Watts said he’ll make revisions and bring the changes back to Nelson Fiscal Court for their review and approval.

E911 AGREEMENT. Fiscal Court approved proposed changes to the E-911 Dispatch inter-local agreement. The agreement governs the board’s make up and its operation among other things.

Among the changes are a provision that the 911 board chairman will remain in place for two calendar years rather than a single year as chair.

Previous chairs had complained that a single year only gave them time to learn the position before it was time for them to be replaced with another chairman.

The revisions also create a personnel board that will make recommendations for hiring new employees and to evaluate annually the performance of the dispatch director.

The agreement sets the Nelson County Sheriff’s office as being responsible for governing the proper use of the LINK/NCIC crime database by local law enforcement officials.

WICKLAND REPAIRS. The court discussed a proposal by Rochester Miller Restoration for tuckpointing and related repairs on the main home.

Miller said the entire home did not need complete retuckpointing. Miller submitted a list of repairs that the home did need totalling $31,700.

Magistrate Keith Metcalfe suggested giving the repairs a budget of $50,000 in order to insure all the needed work is accomplished.

The home is old, and unless you keep moisture out of the home, you’re going to have major problems, he explained.

“I think while we have his professional services there, we should extend what he’s doing,” Metcalfe said.

Watts explained there was still remaining money left over from an earlier project at Wickland that could be added to the total if needed.

Magistrate Jeff Lear suggested approving the requested $31,700 with the understanding that additional repairs may be needed as the work progresses.

In other business, the court:

— heard that the county’s bulky item pickup is running a few days behind schedule. Residents may still haul their own bulky items to the Nelson County Landfill at no charge.

— County Clerk Sidebottom said her office is closed for the immediate future. Those who need clerk’s services should use mail order or online.

— reviewed the proposed E-911 Dispatch 2020-21 budget with Nelson Fiscal Court. The court will vote on a finalized version of the budget at its next meeting.

— approved the appointment of Todd Johnson to the Joint City-County Planning Commission.

-30-