Local agencies announce utility cut-off, office changes due to threat of Coronavirus

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 — The Nelson County Attorney’s office and the Nelson County Child Support office announced today that they are limiting the amount of foot traffic that may enter their offices.

According to an order by Gov. Andy Beshear, the offices are prohibited from conducting business at individual’s vehicles. The offices will be locked and persons will be allowed in only for appointments or emergency situations such as mental inquest warrants and Casey’s Law petitions. Individuals are asked to call the office first, (502) 348-1850 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone wishing to file a criminal complaint may do so by going to www.nckyattorney.com and either emailing the complaint form or sending an email through our website.

CHILD SUPPORT OFFICE. Until further notice, the Nelson County Child Support Office will take payments via check or money only (no cash) through the mail slot in the door on the left side of the building. Receipts will be mailed. Individuals may call the Child Support office (502) 349-1818 with questions.

CITY SUSPENDS UTILITY LATE FEES, DISCONNECTIONS. Effective immediately and continuing through May 16, 2020, in an effort to assist customers during the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Bardstown is suspending all late fees and disconnections for their utility customers for the next 60 days. After the 60 days the situation will be reevaluated.

During this time, customers will still be charged for their utility usage and continue to receive and be responsible for payment of their utility bills. However, they will not incur late fees or be disconnected.

PLANNING COMMISSION CANCELS MEETINGS. The Planning Commission has cancelled ALL upcoming Planning Commission and Boards of Adjustment meetings and hearings scheduled for March and April.

At this time, the Planning Commission offices will remain open during normal business hours but will only assist customers via email or phone or by appointments.

If you have any questions,call the office at (502) 348-1805, visit www.ncpz.com or email ncpz@bardstowncable.net.

