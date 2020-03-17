Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas David ‘Tommy’ ‘Buck’ Marksbury, 75, Cox’s Creek

Thomas David “Tommy” “Buck” Marksbury, 75, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 4, 1944, in Fairfield to the late Russell and Louise Coomes Marksbury. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a U.S. Army veteran.

He was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of American Legion Post 288 and St. Michael Catholic Church. He loved UK athletics, fishing, and his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Bob Marksbury.

He is survived by his wife, Portia Stumbaugh Marksbury; three sons, Joshua Marksbury of Cincinnati, William Thomas “Bill” Marksbury of Cox’s Creek, and Timothy (Fran) Schadt of Bloomfield; two sisters, JoAnn Brown and Betty Kaye (Danny) Hayden, both of Bardstown; one brother, Eddie Ray “Shorty” (Wanda) Marksbury of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Michael Church Cemetery in Fairfield with the Rev. Johnny Johnson officiating.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

