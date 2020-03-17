Posted by admin

Obituary: James Paul Keene, 65, Bardstown

James Paul Keene, 65, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Baptist East Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 19, 1954, to the late Thomas Franklin Sr., and Grace Hagan Keene. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He is survived by his two sisters, Joanne Kelleher of Massachusetts and Katherine H. Keene of Alabama; one brother, Thomas F. Keene Sr. of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen cremation with a service to be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

