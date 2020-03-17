Posted by admin

Col. John Hardin SAR cancels meeting, plans next tentative meeting for late April

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 — The next monthly meeting of the Colonel John Hardin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution scheduled for March 28, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Pear Orchard Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky is cancelled due to the current need to limit large groups until the Coronavirus clears.

The next regular scheduled meeting is tentatively set for April 25, 2020 depending on improved situation with the current virus.

-30-