Flaget Memorial Hospital updates visitor restrictions due to Coronavirus

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 — Flaget Memorial Hospital has updated its ongoing flu season restrictions that remain in place.

In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the hospital is reinforcing those restrictions and taking additional precautionary steps.

ONE VISITOR PER PATIENT. Only one approved visitor over age 18 will be allowed to visit patients in all units; in the maternity area, visitors will be limited to parents and grandparents without a fever or runny nose.

NO VISITORS WITH SYMPTOMS. People with a fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms will not be permitted to visit. Anyone who has traveled to a high risk area for COVID-19 or had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 will not be allowed to visit patients in the hospital.

NO SKILLED NURSING VISITORS. Because of the vulnerable nature of patients in the skilled nursing unit – which is categorized as a long-term care facility – Flaget is temporarily not allowing visitors to that unit.

PATIENT SCREENING. Patients who come to the hospital for surgical services or outpatient testing will be screened at the entrance, as will patients and the designated visitor in the maternity and NICU areas. This will include checking each person’s temperature. All patients and visitors in maternity will be required to wear urgent/emergent surgery masks in designated areas, including prep, surgery and recovery units.

“Our top priority at CHI Saint Joseph Health is the safety of our employees, patients, visitors and communities,” said Dan Goulson, MD, chief medical officer for CHI Saint Joseph Health. We are making these changes out of an abundance of caution.”

Similar to instances involving Ebola, SARS and MERS in the past, CHI Saint Joseph Health is working with CommonSpirit Health and public health departments at the state and local levels, as well as with local governments on community response.

AVOID THE EMERGENCY ROOM. CHI Saint Joseph Health advises patients to avoid emergency rooms unless symptoms are severe, such as high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Patients should contact their regular health care provider by phone first if they are experiencing symptoms like cough, low-grade fever or other respiratory issues.

REMEMBER STANDARD PRECAUTIONS. Wash your hands frequently; it’s one of the most important steps in avoiding not only COVID-19, but also other illnesses, including the flu. And if you’re sick, stay home. If you develop a fever and lower respiratory symptoms such as a cough, talk with your physician or care provider.

For more information on how to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/novel-coronavirus.

