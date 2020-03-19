Posted by admin

Obituary: Paula Crepps Peake, 77, Hodgenville

Paula Crepps Peake, 77, of Hodgenville, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born Dec. 9, 1942, to the late Barnett and Pauline Crepps. In addition to being a loving mother and wife, she spent time working at St. Catherine Elementary and Foster Heights Elementary Schools. She took the most pride in her large family, but also appreciated crafts, gardening, and a good book. She always offered a listening ear, while providing love and support. She was a member of St. Catherine Church in New Haven.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Peake; two sons, James Kirby Peake and Joseph Edward Peake; and one brother, Tommy Crepps.

She is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Faye Bowes (Gary) of Austin, Texas, Paula Anne Vittitow (Glen) of New Haven, Mary Pauline Gagne (Scotty) of Bardstown, and Martha Jane Plouvier (Steve) of Hodgenville; five sons, John Nathanial Peake (Amy Tracy) of Hodgenville, Jason Boone Peake (Breezy) of Athens, Ga, Jesse Matthew Peake (Jacinta) of Lexington, Justin Michael Peake (Tiphanie) of Bardstown, and Jeffrey Wayne Peake (Whitney) of Bowling Green; one daughter-in-law, Kate Peake of Bardstown; one sister, Cecilia Hall (David) of Bardstown; two brothers, Jimmy Crepps and Bobby Crepps (Betty), both of Bardstown; and one sister-in-law, Patsy Crepps of Bardstown; 29 grandchildren (with another on the way); 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

She will be buried in St. Catherine Cemetery after a small, private ceremony.

A celebration of her life and memorial will take place at a later time.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home of New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

