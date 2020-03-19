Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
James Edward Redmon, 37, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Heather Renee Cronen, 33, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Kaleb Michael Shehan, 23, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degee (cocaine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). Bond is $5,000.
Freddie David Woolett, 39, Elizabethtown, failure to appear. Bond is $445.
