Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Freddie David Woolett, 39, Elizabethtown, failure to appear. Bond is $445.

Kaleb Michael Shehan, 23, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degee (cocaine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). Bond is $5,000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.