Local restaurants now offering delivery, curbside, carryout food options

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 18, 2020 — The following Bardstown restaurants have announced the following drive-up, curb service and drive-through services.

Editor’s note: Send an email to editor@nelsoncountygazette.com to report incorrect information or to add your business.

Alexander Bullitt’s Brewery & BBQ (502) 331-6177.

Carryout available. No minimum order. $50 minimum for catering.

Arby’s Restaurant. (502) 348-1292.

Drive-thru window, carryout, delivery available. Normal hours.

Bardstown Burger. (502) 350-7643.

Carryout/curbside, Mon-Sat. 11am-6 p.m.

BJ’s Steakhouse. (502) 348-5070.

Carryout.

Boone’s Butcher Shop. (502) 348-3668.

Delivery for Meat Bundle, $68 Cash only for anyone ill, elderly, or immune compromised.

Bourbon Brick Oven Grill (502) 348-4848.

Curbside service. 11 am-8 pm.

Buffalo Wings & Rings. (502) 349-1963.

Carryout/delivery, 11am-8pm. Kids eat free with adult order.

Cafe Primo. (502) 348-88222.

Curbside in back parking lot; delivery, 11:30-2:30pm, 5-8:30pm

Chili’s Grill & Bar. (502) 337-6120.

Curbside. 11am-10pm Sat-Thurs.; 11am-11pm Fri & Sat.

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Bar & Grill. (502) 350-1145.

Carryout. 11am-10pm.

Colton’s Steakhouse. (502) 349-2010.

Curbside 11am-8pm.

Cracker Barrel. (502) 350-1333.

Curbside. 8am-8pm.

El Jimador. (502) 348-4404.

Carryout, 11am-10pm Sun-Thurs.; 11am-10:30pm Fri&Sat.

Fazoli’s. (502) 348-0004.

Drive-thru open, 1030am-9pm Sun-Thurs., 10:30-10pm Fri., Sat.

Fresh Coffee Pastries & More. (502) 331-6345.

Curbside, 7:30am-2pm

Hadorn’s Bakery – Closed.

Huddle House (502) 349-7540.

Carryout.

Hunan’s Chinese Restaurant. (502) 349-0716.

Carryout, 11am-9pm Monday-Saturday.

Hurst Drug Store. (502) 348-9261.

Curbside, 9-6 pm Mon-Fri; 9-5 Saturday.

Just Baked, (502) 348-8004.

Curbside.

Kurtz Restaurant. (502) 348-5983. – Closed.

Kreso’s Family Restaurant. (502) 348-9594.

Curbside, 11-3pm, 5-8:30pm Mon-Sat.

La Herradura Mexican Bar & Grill. (502) 349-7193.

Carryout, 11am-10:30pm Mon-Sat.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. (502) 348-0296

Drive-thru.

Mammy’s Kitchen. (502) 350-1097.

Curbside/Delivery. 8am-6pm.

Mi Lindo Mexican Restaurant. (502) 331-6034.

Curbside, 11am-7pm.

Milantoni Restaurant. (502) 331-6160.

Carryout/delivery.

On The Go Foods, Nutter Drive (502) 348-8081/Stephen Foster (502) 348-1649.

Curbside/delivery.

Pat’s Place.

Carryout/curbside, 8am-2:30pm. Regular menu, breakfast all day.

Sonic Drive-In. (502) 349-7356.

Curbside/drive-thru, 6am-11pm.

Susie Q’s. (502) 331-9298.

Carryout/delivery/curbside. 6am-11pm

Talbott Tavern. (502) 348-3494.

Curbside & delivery, Lunch 11-4pm; Dinner 4-8pm Sun-Thur., 4-9pm Fri, Sat.

The Bar at Willett. Closed.

The Grill at Maywood. (502) 348-6000.

Curbside and delivery. 10am-9pm.

The Rickhouse – Giving food away, check Facebook for giveaway items.

Umani Sushi. (502) 331-0179.

Carryout.

Uncle Spoony’s. (502) 644-3670 or (502) 759-9774.

Curbside 11am-7pm Tues-Fri.

Zaxby’s.

Drive-thru

Trip A Delivery Service (502) 203-2628

24 hour food delivery service from local restaurants.



