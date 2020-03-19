Local restaurants now offering delivery, curbside, carryout food options
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Thursday, March 18, 2020 — The following Bardstown restaurants have announced the following drive-up, curb service and drive-through services.
Click the restaurant name for more information on their webpage or social media entry.
Editor’s note: Send an email to editor@nelsoncountygazette.com to report incorrect information or to add your business.
Alexander Bullitt’s Brewery & BBQ (502) 331-6177.
Carryout available. No minimum order. $50 minimum for catering.
Arby’s Restaurant. (502) 348-1292.
Drive-thru window, carryout, delivery available. Normal hours.
Bardstown Burger. (502) 350-7643.
Carryout/curbside, Mon-Sat. 11am-6 p.m.
BJ’s Steakhouse. (502) 348-5070.
Carryout.
Boone’s Butcher Shop. (502) 348-3668.
Delivery for Meat Bundle, $68 Cash only for anyone ill, elderly, or immune compromised.
Bourbon Brick Oven Grill (502) 348-4848.
Curbside service. 11 am-8 pm.
Buffalo Wings & Rings. (502) 349-1963.
Carryout/delivery, 11am-8pm. Kids eat free with adult order.
Cafe Primo. (502) 348-88222.
Curbside in back parking lot; delivery, 11:30-2:30pm, 5-8:30pm
Chili’s Grill & Bar. (502) 337-6120.
Curbside. 11am-10pm Sat-Thurs.; 11am-11pm Fri & Sat.
Cinco de Mayo Mexican Bar & Grill. (502) 350-1145.
Carryout. 11am-10pm.
Colton’s Steakhouse. (502) 349-2010.
Curbside 11am-8pm.
Cracker Barrel. (502) 350-1333.
Curbside. 8am-8pm.
El Jimador. (502) 348-4404.
Carryout, 11am-10pm Sun-Thurs.; 11am-10:30pm Fri&Sat.
Fazoli’s. (502) 348-0004.
Drive-thru open, 1030am-9pm Sun-Thurs., 10:30-10pm Fri., Sat.
Fresh Coffee Pastries & More. (502) 331-6345.
Curbside, 7:30am-2pm
Hadorn’s Bakery – Closed.
Huddle House (502) 349-7540.
Carryout.
Hunan’s Chinese Restaurant. (502) 349-0716.
Carryout, 11am-9pm Monday-Saturday.
Hurst Drug Store. (502) 348-9261.
Curbside, 9-6 pm Mon-Fri; 9-5 Saturday.
Just Baked, (502) 348-8004.
Curbside.
Kurtz Restaurant. (502) 348-5983. – Closed.
Kreso’s Family Restaurant. (502) 348-9594.
Curbside, 11-3pm, 5-8:30pm Mon-Sat.
La Herradura Mexican Bar & Grill. (502) 349-7193.
Carryout, 11am-10:30pm Mon-Sat.
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. (502) 348-0296
Drive-thru.
Mammy’s Kitchen. (502) 350-1097.
Curbside/Delivery. 8am-6pm.
Mi Lindo Mexican Restaurant. (502) 331-6034.
Curbside, 11am-7pm.
Milantoni Restaurant. (502) 331-6160.
Carryout/delivery.
On The Go Foods, Nutter Drive (502) 348-8081/Stephen Foster (502) 348-1649.
Curbside/delivery.
Pat’s Place.
Carryout/curbside, 8am-2:30pm. Regular menu, breakfast all day.
Sonic Drive-In. (502) 349-7356.
Curbside/drive-thru, 6am-11pm.
Susie Q’s. (502) 331-9298.
Carryout/delivery/curbside. 6am-11pm
Talbott Tavern. (502) 348-3494.
Curbside & delivery, Lunch 11-4pm; Dinner 4-8pm Sun-Thur., 4-9pm Fri, Sat.
The Bar at Willett. Closed.
The Grill at Maywood. (502) 348-6000.
Curbside and delivery. 10am-9pm.
The Rickhouse – Giving food away, check Facebook for giveaway items.
Umani Sushi. (502) 331-0179.
Carryout.
Uncle Spoony’s. (502) 644-3670 or (502) 759-9774.
Curbside 11am-7pm Tues-Fri.
Zaxby’s.
Drive-thru
Trip A Delivery Service (502) 203-2628
24 hour food delivery service from local restaurants.