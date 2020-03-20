Posted by admin

Obituary: John ‘Sonny’ Spalding, 90, Louisville

John “Sonny” Spalding, 90, of Louisville, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Nelson County. He retired from Hobart Corporation, and wa a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Fern Creek since 1967.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lena Spalding; and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Livers Spalding of Louisville; two daughters, Barbara (David) Byrum, and Mary (Greg Cook) Case; two sons, John (Jeanette) Spalding Jr. and Joe (Jane) Spalding; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

A private visitation and private graveside service will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery in Cox’s Creek.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

