Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Dept. confirms first Coronavirus case in Hardin County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 20, 2020 — The Lincoln Trail Health Department announced Friday afternoon the first confirmed Coronavirus case in Hardin County.

According to the health department, the individual an unknown age student in Hardin County Schools.

“We have learned from LTDHD that a student in our district has tested positive for COVID-19,” John Wright, public relations director for Hardin County Schools.

“We know that this student exhibited no symptoms of the virus before we dismissed school Thursday. We will continue to do what is right to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff in the days and weeks to come.”

Lincoln Trail’s investigation is under way to determine who was in close contact with the individual. Anyone identified as a “close contact” will be contacted by the health department.

If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are considered as having no greater risk than members of the general public.

The following steps really work. These simple but effective steps can help prevent further transmission of COVID-19 for all residents.

Personal Prevention Measures

❖ Avoid close contact and public gatherings. To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

❖ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

❖ Stay home when you are sick.

❖ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

❖ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

❖ Wash your hands often with soap and water for “at least 20 seconds”, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

❖ If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

People at Higher Risk for COVID-19 Complications

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. If you are at increased risk for COVID-19, it is especially important for you to take the following actions to reduce your risk of exposure:

❖ Stay at home as much as possible.

❖ Make sure you have access to several weeks of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home for prolonged periods of time.

❖ Do not go out unless absolutely necessary. If you have to go out in public, keep away from others, limit close contact (6 feet away) and wash your hands often.

❖ Avoid crowds.

For more information, visit the Lincoln Trail Health Department website, www.lthd.org.

-30-