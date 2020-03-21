Posted by admin

Obituary: Patrick Gordon Sweat, 62, Louisville

PATRICK GORDON SWEAT

Patrick Gordon Sweat, 62, of Louisville, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was a former employee of US Housing Components, a member of the First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction and the McNeil Masonic Lodge #586 F&AM.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Sweat; his grandparents, Daniel and Lula Belle Sweat and George and Edith Tinnell; one nephew, Matthew Willis; and one stepbrother, Wendell Masden.

Survivors include two sons, Scott Sweat (Kristen) and Chris Sweat (Lindsey); his mother and stepfather, Yvonne “Bonnie” and Kenneth Masden; one sister, Cheryl Willis (Steve); two stepsisters, Sallye Bradley and Tina Thomas; one brother, Steve Sweat (Susan); and four grandchildren, Ethan Sweat, Ava Sweat, Hayden Sweat and Parker Sweat.

The funeral, burial and visitation will be private.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

