Abound Credit Union offering drive-thru only services starting March 21

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 20, 2020 — Abound Credit Union (formerly known as Fort Knox Federal Credit Union), announced Friday that beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020, its branches will only offer drive-thru banking services.

Drive-thru hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with regular hours on Saturday. Hours have been extended to provide additional flexibility for members needed branch services.

This move is intended to protect the health and safety of both credit union members and employees.

WHAT IF I NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE? The Abound CU call center is open during regular business hours at 1-800-285-5669. Members may also send an email from within their online banking account.

For more complex banking situations, employees can meet members in a branch by appointment. Call or send a message via the Contact Us section of the Abound CU website.

ONLINE BANKING. Fortunately, almost everything you can do in a branch, from depositing checks to applying for a loan or making a payment, you can do without the need to leave your home. To access and manage your accounts, take advantage of Online & Mobile Banking or give us a call. We’re here to help you with your payment, as well as any lending needs you may have. Please visit the Abound website for more information.

