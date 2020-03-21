Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen Louise Boone, 80, Hodgenville

Helen Louise Boone, 80, of Hodgenville, died March 19, 2020, at Sunrise Manor, Hodgenville. She was a retired employee of Brown & Williamson, and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Annie Hagan Boone; four brothers, Bernard Boone, Lawrence Boone, J.A. Boone and Jasper Boone; and two sisters, Pauline Gootee and Roseanne Mattingly.

She is survived by her niece and caregiver, Donna Salsman; and three sisters in law, Joyce Boone, Libby Boone and Barbara Nell Boone.

There will be a private graveside service at St. Catherine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Catherine Cemetery Fund.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-