Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 20, 2020

Friday, March 20, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Charles Lee Kyle, 54, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $5,000.

Robert Mitchell Curtsinger, 39, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed.

Dakota Thomas Brown, 27 Boston, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, second-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond listed.

Monty Justin Berry, 28, Bloomfield, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol. No bond listed.

