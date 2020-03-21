Posted by admin

Obituary: Stephen A. Newton, 60, New Haven

Stephen A. Newton, 60, of New Haven, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Oct. 26, 1959, in Nelson County. He was a former construction worker.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James Paschal Newton Sr. and Margaret W. Weathers Newton; two sisters, Gloria Clark and Mary W. Greenwell; and two brothers, Ronald Newton and Marion Newton.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Ann Clark Newton; one daughter, Tracy M. Robinson (Marlin) of Cox’s Creek; one son, Larry Newton (Gretchen) of New Haven; two sisters, Katie Ball (Evan) of Cox’s Creek and Tammy Jackson (Michael) of New Haven; one brother, James P. Newton of Nelson County; four grandchildren, Trenton Robinson, Austin Mattingly, Alex M. Robinson and Garrett Newton; and one great-granddaughter, June Robinson.

The funeral will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home with Deacon Donnie Coulter presiding. Burial is in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Marlin Robinson, Ricky Norman, Chris Metcalf, James Nalley, Ronnie Norman and Mickey Cissell. Honorary Pallbearers are Austin Mattingly, Alex M. Robinson and Garrett Newton.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

