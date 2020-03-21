Posted by admin

Obituary: David Ray Hardesty, 65, Raywick

David Ray Hardesty, 65, of Raywick, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born June 22, 1954, in Marion County. He worked as a truck driver. He loved to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Louis “Junior” Hardesty Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Celestinita Taylor Hardesty of Raywick; three sisters, Pam Schultz (Larry) of Louisville, Rene’ Buckman of Bardstown and Faye Maupin (Larry) of Raywick; one brother, Stephen Hardesty (Shirley) of Canmer; the love of his life, Rhonda of Elizabethtown; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation was chosen with services to be held on a later date.

Memorials may go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

