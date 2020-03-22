Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph William ‘J.W.’ Nalley Jr., 82, New Haven

Joseph William “J.W.” Nalley Jr., 82, of New Haven, died March 21, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was the retired owner and operator of Affordable Truss and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

JOSEPH WILLIAM “J.W.” NALLEY JR.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Walker Nalley; his parents, Joseph W. Sr. and Elizabeth Greenwell Nalley; one sister, Pamela Nalley; and two brothers, Bobby Nalley and Philip Nalley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Estelle Masterson Nalley; one daughter, Michele Smith; one stepdaughter, Kathleen Culver (Kerry); one son, William Stephen Nalley; one stepson, Charles Dant (Sarah); six sisters, Rose Ann Cahoe, Kathleen Nalley, Sheila Dones, Bernadette Culver, Arlene Snellen, and Karen Douglas; four brothers, Frank Nalley, James Louis Nalley, Freddy Nalley and Marty Nalley; six grandchildren, Tyler Cox, Jessica Smith, Heather and Austin Clark, Dalton Dant (Pauline), and Caroline Culver; and one great-grandson, Lucas Dant.

A private burial is at St. Thomas Cemetery with a celebration of life and full Mass to be held at a later date.

The family requests anyone with expressions of sympathy wait until the celebration of life is scheduled, and wishes all to please be safe, be kind, and be blessed.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-