Obituary: Lewis Paul Sims, 93, Athertonville

Lewis Paul Sims, 93, of Athertonville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, on the family farm of his birth, surrounded by his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. He was a lifetime farmer, and employee of Seagrams Distillery for 32 years. He was an active member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church. He lived a full and happy life and loved his family and many friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Julia Beaven Sims; three daughters, Julia (Flint) Roberson, Kathleen (Steve) Rungwerth, and Mary Sue (Gary) Hartlage; three sons, Steve (Becky) Sims, Hugh Sims and Tony (Shelia) Sims; two sisters, Amanda Osborne and Hortense Beam; nine grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to the Coronavirus, the family will have a private gathering to assist in preventing further spread of the virus.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church or Hosparus.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

