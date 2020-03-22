Posted by admin

Obituary: William Stanley Hicks, 90, Holy Cross

William Stanley Hicks, 90, of Holy Cross, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family members after a courageous fight with cancer. He leapt from the arms of earthly love into the arms of Heaven.

He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to everyone. He proudly served in the US Army as a frontline medic in the Korean War and went to Bellarmine University when he returned before getting married to Barbara and starting a family. He worked 32 years at General Electric in Louisville then retired to his farm in Holy Cross to raise tobacco and cattle for another 33 years. He was a proud member of American Legion post 121 in Bardstown for 65 years.

As a singer, “Stan the Man” sang all over the state of Kentucky and Indiana and performed at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville as well as on WSM’s “Midnight Jamboree,” started by his idol, the late, great Ernest Tubb. At age 75 he recorded his first album, recorded another one at age 85 and was recording and singing up until his final days with his third CD to be released soon. He was always a crowd favorite and loved performing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Oscar Hicks and Anna Mae (Greenwell) Hicks; and two brothers, Joseph Harold Hicks and Charles Robert Hicks.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Ann (Simpson) Hicks; one daughter, Mary Diane Green (Johnny) of Mount Washington; William Edward (Eddie) Hicks (Brenda), John Wayne Hicks (Sandy), and Joseph (Joey) Paul Hicks (Shelia), all of Bardstown, James Dean Hicks (Jane) of Nashville, Charles Patrick Hicks (Myra) of Bloomington, Ind., and George Ernest Hicks (Stephanie) of Elizabeth, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to all the caregivers, doctors and nurses, VNA Health Home Care and Nelson County Hospice for their love and support.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will be a private family service at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, Ky with burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his 6 sons.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Cross cemetery fund in care of Holy Cross Church, PO Box 74, Loretto, KY 40037.

A celebration of life will be announced for later this year for all family and friends.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

