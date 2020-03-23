Posted by admin

Obituary: Cindy Luanne Hayden Thompson, 48, Shelbyville

Cindy Luanne Hayden Thompson, 48, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. at U of L Health – Shelbyville Hospital. She was born Oct. 15, 1971, in Marion County. She was employed as a production scheduler at Nifco America. She enjoyed her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vechel “Buddy” Hayden Jr.

Survivors include one daughter, Amber Marie Hayden of Louisville; her mother, Melvena Marie Clan Hayden of Lebanon; one sister, Karen Hayden Thomas (Timmy) of Culvertown; three brothers, Joseph “Butch” Hayden of Modesto, Calif., Cliff Peek of Lebanon and Jerry Peek (Deeann) of Bardstown; and her best friend, Carol Thompson of Saint Joe.

The funeral service will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in Ryder Cemetery in Lebanon.

Pallbearers are Nicky Thompson, John Hale, Taylor Rose, Jeff Hunt, John Robert Medley and Dean Hunt.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangments.

