Obituary: Christopher Neal Burress, 44, Shepherdsville

Christopher Neal Burress, 44, of Shepherdsville, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at University Hospital. He was a Baptist by faith. He loved fishing, golfing, coon hunting, a diversity of music and even made some of his own.

CHRISTOPHER NEAL BURRESS

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Winfrey “Dicky” and Patsy Burress; his uncle, Keith Burress; and one brother, Larry “Jay” Marcell Jr.

He is survived by his parents, Winfrey Burress (Teena) of Campbellsville and Debbie Spittler (Terry) of Corolla, NC; one daughter, Victoria Janell Cox of Campbellsville; one son, Corey Daniel Burress of Shepherdsville; six siblings Jordan Burress of Cox’s Creek, Karl “Pete” Schmidt III of Louisville, Cindy Whitworth (James) of Boston, Candace Sapp of Campbellsville, Nicholas Burress of Campbellsville and Leslie Bloomer (Mike) of Vine Grove; 11 nieces and nephews; 1 great-nephew; his best friends Jesse Scott and Chris Avery; and a host of family members and friends too large to mention.

Visitation and the funeral will be private.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

