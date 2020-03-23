Posted by admin

Obituary: James Irvin Vittitow Sr., 88, New Haven

James Irvin Vittitow Sr. 88, of New Haven, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 11, 1932, to the late Eugene and Lillian Smith Vittitow of Athertonville. He was a lifetime member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church. He was a Korean War Veteran, a member of the Optimist club and the Knights of Columbus Council 2208. He was also a member of the fish & game club.

JAMES IRVIN VITTITOW SR.

He retired from Joseph E. Seagrams & Sons Distillery after 37 years of service. He was also a farmer and raised a fine garden that he shared with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was also in charge of maintaining the “squirrel population on N. Spalding Rd.” He will be sorely missed by his family & friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a an infant son, Joseph Howard Vittitow; one sisters, Nancy Mattingly; and three brothers, Fred Vittitow, Harold Vittitow and Paul Vittitow.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice Howard Vittitow of New Haven; three sons, Irvin (Linda) Vittitow Jr. of Elizabethtown, Danny (Tammy) Vittitow of New Haven, and Charlie (Michelle) Vittitow of Raywick; two sisters, Jean Boone of Bardstown and Martha Bullock of Howardstown; four grandchildren, Madeline Vittitow, Meredith Vittitow, Isabella Vittitow and Patrick Vittitow; two stepgrandchildren, Amber Ballard and Devin Ballard; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus it will be a private service for the immediate family at St. Catherine Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kindness during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that any donations be made to St. Cahterine’s School or to Hosparus of Nelson County.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., New Haven is inc harge of arrangements.

-30-