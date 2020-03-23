Posted by admin

Obituary: Andrew Trent Mays, 21, Lebanon

Andrew Trent Mays, 21, of Lebanon, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Lebanon. He was born March 11, 1999, in Lebanon.

He is survived by his mother, Andrea Lynn Gribbins of Lebanon; his father, Terry “Luther” (Sara) Mays of Lebanon; three sisters, Aleigha Grace Mays, Anna Lou Mays, and Ava Jean Mays, all of Lebanon; his maternal grandparents, Andy and Janice Gribbins of Lebanon; his paternal grandparents, Terry and Robin Mays of Lebanon; his maternal aunt, Shelly Gribbins of Lebanon; his maternal uncle, Robert Gribbins of Lebanon; two paternal aunts, Stacy (Jeremy) Kelly of Lebanon and Casie (Josh) Spalding of Calvary; and his girlfriend, Katelynn Eads of Lebanon.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family with a private interment service to follow. Although an unfortunate situation, it is the families hope that all will understand this necessity.

Pallbearers are Dakota Gribbins, Little Jack Mays, Caleb Gribbins, Tyler Gribbins, Clay Rakes, Noah Gribbins.

Honorary Pallbearers are Josh Spalding, Zach Garrett, Robert Gribbins, Jeremy Kelly, Austin Sanders, Kaley Thomas, Trinity Gribbins, Hunter Livers, Tanner Graham, David Lee Rakes, Cody Cope, Dalton Smothers.

Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangments.

