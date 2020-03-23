Posted by admin

Obituary: Edwin Lindsey Taylor, 45, Springfield

Edwin Lindsey Taylor, 45, of Cane Run Rd., Springfield, died at 2 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by two daughters, Haylee Taylor and Alexis Taylor, both of Springfield; two sons, Dustin Taylor and Trenton Taylor, both of Springfield; his mother, Mary Jane Lindsey Taylor of Springfield; one brother, Steve (Jennifer) Taylor of Springfield; one niece, Jenna Taylor Wheat of Scottsville; one nephew, Gavin Taylor of Springfield, special friends and mother of his children, Allison Blandford and Mary Cheser, both of Springfield.

Cremation was chosen and a Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church after the COVID19 pandemic has subsided. An announcement will be made at that time.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

