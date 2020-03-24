Posted by admin

Sheriff’s office arrests three men allegedly tied to stolen tractor, trailer incident

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 23, 2020 — On Monday morning, March 23, 2020, deputies and detectives with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three area men who allegedly stole a tractor in Bullitt County.

During the investigation of the tractor theft, the trailer used to transport the tractor was also reported as being stolen. All items were returned to their rightful owners.

From left, Joseph Christopher Redmon, Mark Vittitow, and Allen Ballard

Joseph Christopher Redmon, 40, of Bardstown, faces theft related charges as well as previous indictment warrants from Nelson and Bullitt counties. Redmon’s charges include receiving stolen property under $10,000; public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $10,000 or more but under $1 million; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; burglary, first-degree; failure to appear; persistent felony offender, first-degree; driving on a DUI-suspended license. Redmon’s bond total is $55,165.

Mark Vittitow, 38, of Taylorsville, was charged with receiving stolen property over $500 and public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Allen Ballard, 35, of Bardstown, receiving stolen property over $500.

The men were lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

