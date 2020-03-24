Posted by admin

Obituary: Patricia Marie Worthy, 50, Bardstown

PATRICIA MARIE WORTHY

Patricia Marie Worthy, 50, of Bardstown, formerly of Easton, Penn., died Monday March 23, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 2, 1970, to Bonnie Worthy Lewis and biological father Hilton Graham. She was raised by a stepfather John Wilson of Easton, Penn., and then by her stepfather, Jackie Lewis, with whom she lived. She was a graduate of Easton Ava High School. After graduation, she attended Millersville University and Temple University. She was employed at Dunn and Bradstreet until she was diagnosed with M.S., at which time she did volunteer work for the M.S Society.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Martha Richardson; her great-grandmother, Leatha Chaney; and an aunt whom she adored, Pearl Coats.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Jackie and Bonnie Lewis of Bardstown; one aunt, Mary Lou Worthy; five cousins, Marlon Worthy, Lanetta Groff, Meeya Groff, Darius Worthy and Miles Worthy, all of Easton, Penn., and Tristen Shaffer of Corsica, Penn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Easton, Penn. A private visitation and private graveside will be held at Bardstown Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

