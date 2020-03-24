Posted by admin

Obituary: Roy Dale Lewis, 65, Chaplin

ROY DALE LEWIS

Roy Dale Lewis, 65, of Chaplin, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born March 11, 1955, in Spencer County to the late Marshall and Beulah Mae Goodlett Lewis. He was a retired cook for Dairy Queen in Taylorsville where he worked for 21 years. He was a farmer who loved music and playing instruments. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Lewis.

He is survived by two sisters, Rosie (Eddie) Adcock and Teresa (Ricky) Hilbert, both of Taylorsville; two brothers, Earl (Shelley) Lewis of Bardstown and Johnny (Libby) Lewis of Bloomfield; one sister-in-law, Kathy Lewis of Cox’s Creek; 11 nieces; six nephews; and 19 great-nieces and great-nephews.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Highview Cemetery in Chaplin with Sister Mavis Bennett officiating.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-