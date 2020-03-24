Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Department confirms second Coronavirus case in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 — The Lincoln Trail Health Department confirmed one additional Nelson County resident has been confirmed as infected with the Coronavirus.

That makes four total in the Lincoln Trail District — two in Nelson County and two in Hardin County.

According to a health department press release, all four patients are currently isolated at home.

The first confirmed Coronavirus case in Nelson County was reported by the Lincoln Trail Health Department on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The first case involved a 53-year-old Botland area man who initially refused to agree to self-quarantine. According to Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts, the man has since agreed to the quarantine.

SUPPLIES ARRIVE. Watts told the Gazette Tuesday afternoon that the hospital and local first-responders received an adequate supply of masks last week. Additional supplies of gowns are being located now, Watts said.

EMPHASIS ON PREVENTION. The Lincoln Trail Health Department continues to stress the importance that people follow the recommendation for social distancing, meaning keeping a minimum space between individuals of at least six feet.

The health department also stresses the need for continued vigilance in the other recommended measures to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, which include:

Personal Prevention Measures

— Avoid close contact with people who are sick with fever, coughing, sneezing, and difficulty breathing. To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

— Stay home when you are sick.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for “at least 20 seconds”, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

— If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Community Protection Measures

— Practice social distancing (6 feet away) and limit your participation in schools, meetings, worship services and other public gatherings.

— Implement environmental surface cleaning measures in homes, businesses, and other locations, including frequently touched surfaces and objects, i.e., tables, doorknobs, toys, desks, and computer keyboards. Use regular household cleaning spray or wipes as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

People at Higher Risk for COVID-19 Complications

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. If you are at increased risk for COVID-19, it is especially important for you to take the following actions to reduce your risk of exposure:

— Stay at home as much as possible.

— Make sure you have access to several weeks of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home for prolonged periods of time.

— When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact (6 feet away) and wash your hands often.

— Avoid crowds.

-30-