Tonight’s Bardstown City Council broadcast on WBRT AM/FM, city cable TV system

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 — This evening’s Bardstown City Council meeting is closed to the public, but will be televised on Bardstown Cable TV so members of the public will be able to observe the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The members of the council will meet in the council chambers adjacent to the Bardstown Rec Center on Xavier Drive, though no one but the council and essential staff will be allowed in the building in order to maintain proper social distancing per the CDC guidelines.

WBRT 1320 AM / 97.1 FM will broadcast live audio from the council meeting. The council meeting will also be televised live on Bardstown Cable TV channels 19.2, 20 and 20.1.

Items on the meeting agenda include:

— An update on COVID-19

— A utility relocation cost agreement for US150 improvements.

— Utility service requests for Brashear Condominiums and Mainstream Subdivision off Riggs Boulevard.

— Wastewater treament plant disinfection improvement service contract

— A proposal for a new roof for the new Fire Station (former Newcomb Oil offices on East John Rowan).

— bids for cable TV system construction services.

— Donation requests from the Bardstown/Nelson County African American Heritage Museum and Old Bardstown Village.

— Fiscal Year 2019 audit update.

— discussion on occupational taxes.

— report on previous fire department change orders.

— review of E-911 interlocal agreement changes.

— discussion of the need for a new fire truck

— a municipal order regarding emergency FMLA

— an announcement regarding the 2020 census.

