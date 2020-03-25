Nelson County Jail Logs — March 23-24, 2020
Monday, March 23, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Mark Anthony Vittitow, 38, Taylorsville, receiving stolen property under $10,000; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $5,000.
Joseph Christopher Redmon, 40, Bardstown, receiving stolen property under $10,000; public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $10,000 or more but under $1 million; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; burglarly, first-degree; failure to appear; persistent felony offender, first-degree; driving on a DUI-suspended license. Bond total is $55,165.
Gregory Lewis Scott, 51, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500.
Allen Josephh Ballard, 35, Bardstown, receiving stolen property under $10,000. Bond is $5,000.
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Jacob Layne Marshall, 24, New Haven, receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear. Bond is $9,500.
Kaitlen Marie Schimpeler, 26, no address given, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000.
Sidney Neal Donahue, 22, Loretto, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $5,000.
-30-