Posted by admin

Obituary: Martha Hagan Gilpin, 69, Bardstown

Martha Hagan Gilpin, 69, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Signature Health Care. She was born May 31, 1950, in Nelson County. She was a caregiver, a member of Bardstown Church of God, and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

MARTHA HAGAN GILPIN

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Hagan; and one sister, Vicki Hagan.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Glenn Gilpin; two sons, Chris Gilpin and Greg (Jennifer) Gilpin, both of Bardstown; four sisters, Carol Fulkerson, Linda Hagan, Jeanie Hagan Givan, and Terri Hagan; five brothers, Jimmy Hagan, Roger Hagan, Donnie Hagan, Tony Hagan, and Bobby Hagan; two grandchildren, Connor Gilpin and Ava Gilpin; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be private and burial will be in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to American Diabetes Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-