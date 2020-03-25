Posted by admin

Obituary: Margaret Louise Raley Medley, 96, Springfield

Margaret Louise Raley Medley, 96, of West Virginia Ave., Springfield, died at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

MARGARET LOUISE RALEY MEDLEY

She is survived by five daughters, Mary Lucy Orberson of Lebanon, Rose Ann O’Bryan of Louisville, Margaret (Jerry) Taylor of Fredericktown, and Joyce (Jerome) Spalding and Karen (Johnny) Young, both of Springfield; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Medley of Springfield; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Because of the COVID19 pandemic restrictions, the funeral services will be private. Burial is in St. Rose Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held later this year at St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-