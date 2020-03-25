Posted by admin

Obituary: Linda Gray Hood, 79, Chaplin

Linda Gray Hood, 79, of Chaplin, died at 2:35 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home after an illness. She was a native of Nelson County born March 29, 1940, to the late Jesse and Dorothy Hupp Gray. She was a member of the Chaplin Christian Church, a graduate of Bloomfield High School, a homemaker and a former employee of Texas Instruments.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank William Hood on March 7, 2020; and one grandson, Brad Hood on July 9, 2000.

Survivors include two daughters, Shannon Prather (Tony Redmon) and Julie Shouse, both of Chaplin; two sons, Stevie Hood (Stacie Richard) of Chaplin and Chad Hood (Karen) of Willisburg; two sisters, Judy Colvin (Donald Lee) and Susan Calvert (Tommy), both of Chaplin;

nine grandchildren; amd seven great-grandchildren;

The funeral service will be private with no public visitation. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery at Chaplin.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

