Bardstown man arrested for arson in connection with Caldwell Avenue fire

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 — A Bardstown man faces arson charges in connection with a March 13, 2020 fire that damaged a home at 134 Caldwell Avenue in Bardstown.

MICHAEL BRIAN DRURY

At 9:43 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, the Bardstown Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Caldwell Avenue. The fire was quickly extinguished once firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire caused heavy damage in the master bedroom, and smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the home.

Following an investigation by the Bardstown Fire Department, the cause of the fire was determined to be an incendiary fire.

Bardstown Police arrested Michael Brian Drury, 42, of Bardstown, was charged with first-degree arson in connection with the fire. He was also charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $10,000 to less than $1 million. No bond was listed with his arrest information.

