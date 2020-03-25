Posted by admin

Nelson County Community Clinic fundraiser postponed until Friday, Nov. 6th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 — The Taste of Nelson County fundraising event originally planned for April has been postponed until Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

According to Margaret Neel, the executive director of the Nelson County Community Clinic, additional information will be forthcoming about the fundraiser.

For more information, watch the clinic’s website, www.nelsoncommclinic.org, or visit their Facebook page.



-30-