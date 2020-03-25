Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Department: Nelson County has just two Coronavirus cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, March 24, 2020 — Nelson County does not yet have its third confirmed case of the Coronavirus as reported early in a story published by the Nelson County Gazette.

GOV. ANDY BESHEAR

In his 5 p.m. press conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported an “additional case” in Nelson County.

But according to Lincoln Trail Health Department spokeswoman Terrie Burgan, Beshear was not referring to truly new incidence of the virus, but instead he was referring to the new Nelson County Coronavirus case that the health department announced yesterday.

In his press conference, Beshear reported 35 new Coronavirus cases in Kentucky, for a total of 198 confirmed cases.

So far, the total of COVID-19-related deaths are up to five, including one new death of a 75-year-old Jefferson County man with underlying health issues. The other deaths were individuals all over the age of 60.

During his press conference, Beshear stressed that the next two to three weeks are critical to the success of the effort to “flatten the curve” of the number of new Coronavirus cases.

“What you’re doing is working,” Beshear said, adding that Kentuckians need to step-up their commitment to safety procedures in the coming weeks.

The additional new Coronavirus cases were in Daviess, Laurel, Grayson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Madison, McCreary, Wayne, Oldham, Kenton and Fayette counties.

Visit Kentucky’s coronavirus website, kycovid19.ky.gov, for more guidance about the disease.

-30-