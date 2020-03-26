Posted by admin

Flaget Memorial Hospital adopts no isitor policy due to concerns about Coronavirus

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 26, 2020 — Flaget Memorial Hospital is further restricting visitor access to the hospital due to increasing concerns about the Coronavirus.

Effective Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the hospital is adopting a no visitor policy. No visitors will be allowed inside the hospital.

The only exceptions are a birthing partner for labor and delivery patients in the maternity ward; one visitor for patients hospitalized for end-of-life care; one parent or guardian for patients under the age of 18, or otherwise unable to make their own medical decisions.

Patients will only be allowed to bring personal belongings considered essential for the hospitalization.

The hospital is also screening all employees at the hospital entrances.

The hospital is encouraging visitors to consider alternative methods of communication with patients, such as telephone, Skype, Facetime, text,, email, etc.

The no-visitor policy applies to other CHI Saint Jospeh Medical Group faciliities.

If you have an appointment with a healthcare provider at Flaget, patients are encouraged to call ahead for any special instructions.

