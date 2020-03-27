Posted by admin

Obituary: Christopher Lance Ballard, 36, Bardstown

Christopher Lance Ballard, 36, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his residence in Bardstown. He was born April 10, 1983 in Bardstown to Richard “Rick” Dale and Patricia Ann Cambron Ballard of Bardstown. He was an employee of the former American Greetings and was currently working in industrial maintenance at NPR of Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Matthew Ballard; his paternal grandfather, Tom Ballard; his maternal grandfather, Charles Sonny Cambron; his paternal grandmother, Mary Frances Perrin; and a cousin Alyssa Kelty.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Savannah Ballard of Bardstown; one sister, Ashley Ballard of Bardstown; two nephews, Waylon and Hunter; and his maternal grandmother, Shirley Cambron of Springfield.

The funeral and burial are private.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-