Lincoln Trail: County’s first virus victim now out of quarantine; first positive in LaRue

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 26, 2020 — The county’s first Coronavirus case — the 53-year-old man who was forced to quarantine at home along with other residents in the home — was released from isolation on Thursday, according to the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The second Nelson County resident who tested positive remains isolated at home and is doing well, according to a health department press release.

A new positive test result was announced in LaRue County, that county’s first case. Lincoln Trail released no demographic information about that patient, but said he or she is isolated in a hospital whose name was not divulged.

GOV. ANDY BESHEAR

The three Hardin County cases remain isolated at home and are doing well, the health department reported.

In his daily press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear called on Kentucky residents continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines and avoid travel to public places like stores and groceries unless there’s a real reason to go there.

The health department warned residents against seeking Coronavirus testing if you have no symptoms or are experiencing just mild symptoms.

Taking well or mildly ill family members to acute care facilities or to emergency rooms increases the risk of exposing yourself, a family member or healthcare providers to the virus.

The number of tests available continue to be limited, and healthcare providers have only limited supplies of personal protective equipment needed to conduct the Coronavirus tests.

The best place to stay healthy is to remain at home, according to Lincoln Trail.

-30-