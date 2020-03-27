Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Dept. reports fifth Coronavirus case in Hardin County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 27, 2020 — A fifth positive case of Coronavirus Disease has been reported in Hardin County, according to the Lincoln Trail Health Department.

This brings the total number of Coronavirus cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail District to eight, with two reported in Nelson County and one in LaRue County.

One of the Hardin County cases is current a patient at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

According to HMH spokesman Trace Troutt, “The patient is currently in isolation. All recommended precautions are being taken to protect the patient and staff. The medical team is evaluating and monitoring the progress of this patient in close collaboration with the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).”

The Lincoln Trail Health Department serves six counties in Central Kentucky including Nelson LaRue, Hardin, Marion, Meade, and Washington counties.

Individuals, community groups and local businesses who want to support caregivers and patients during the COVID-19 outbreak can make monetary donations online at ourhmh.org.

In-kind donations can be arranged by contacting the HMH Foundation at 270-706-6769 or slamar@hmh.net. Due to infection control prevention standards, HMH and other local hospitals can only accept commercially manufactured masks and protective equipment.

-30-