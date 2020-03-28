Posted by admin

Obituary: Ryan A. Ziemski, 33, Rineyville

Ryan A. Ziemski, 33, of Rineyville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home in Rineyville. He was born in Louisville to William Henry and Nancy Ziemski Hornback. He was a butcher for Boone’s Butcher Shop in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Hornback; his paternal grandparents, Harlan and Laura Hornback; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ziemski; and one uncle, Joe Hornback.

He is survived by his father, William Henry Hornback Sr. of Rineyville; his mother, Nancy Ziemski Hornback of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Ava Carter of Vine Grove; two sisters, Samantha Ziemski and Loretta Hornback; three brothers, Robert Andy Payton, Roger Henry Payton and William Henry Hornback Jr., all of Rineyville and several nieces and nephews.

The private funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Bro. Howard Shartzer officiating. The private burial is at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Manakee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

