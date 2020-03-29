Posted by admin

Nelson County Marriage Licenses — February 2020

Editor’s Note: The following individuals have applied for marriage licenses during the month of February 2020 at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are valid for 30 days after the date they are issued. The individual who conducts the marriage ceremony has 30 days to return the completed license to the clerk’s office. The issuance of a license by the clerk’s office does not mean the wedding ceremony has taken place or will take place. This information is public record.

Austen Rae Carter, 28, electrician, Bardstown, and Angel Marie Pennington, 28, nurse, Bardstown.

Andrew Martin Rux, 56, financial advisor, West Bend, Wisc., and Denise Renee Stinson, 53, corporate trainer, West Bend, Wisc.

Shawn Michael Allen, 30, factory worker, Bardstown, and Litashia Beth Leeann McIntire, 24, factory worker, Bardstown.

James Philip Burba Jr., 60, construction worker, New Haven, and Karen Renee Bradshaw, 54, homemaker, New Haven.

Robert Matthew Carter, 63, maintenance technician, Rineyville, and Judy Ann Carter, 51, secretary, Rineyville.

Joshua Alan Zeiler, 32, IT engineer, Bloomfield, and Jennifer Kaye Mason, 39, server, Bloomfield.

Brandon Keith Newton, 39, ladder assist, Bardstown, and Brittany Lacole Medley, 32, school nurse, Boston.

Michael Leonard Peterson, 65, retired, Cox’s Creek, and Robin Ann Durbin, 61, retired, Louisville.

Jeffrey Lynn Swears, 58, self-employed, Bloomfield, and Melissa Diane Ulery, 47, retired, Bloomfield.

Anthony Thomas Brady, 42, VAT, Bardstown, and Saengrawee Trising, 29, unemployed, Bardstown.

Stephen Wyat Vittitow, 55, registered nurse, Bardstown, and David Kenneth Erickson, 58, self-employed, Bardstown.

Michael Shawn Roden, 49, truck driver, Cox’s Creek, and Tracie Lynn Pawley, 48, administrative assistant, Cox’s Creek.

Raymond Lamond Young, 50, field technican, Bardstown, and Hope Marie McIntosh, 44, collection supervisor, Elsmere.

Walter Jeffrey Wetzel III, 35, sheriff’s deputy, Louisville, and Melissa Rae Isble, 34, registered nurse, Louisville.

Austen Ray Whitson, 37, maker, Bardstown, and Jennifer Lea Geary, 45, taker, Bardstown.

Marco Antonio Flores, 29, server, Bardstown, and Fumane Ntabejane, 24, server, Bardstown.

Daniel Lee Roten, 33, sprinkler inspector, Bardstown, and Courtney Elizabeth Smith, 28, banker, Bardstown.

Mallory Jane Newman, 18, n/a, New Haven, and James Euan Brittain, 21, retail, Lawrenceburg.

Terry Lane Hillard, 49, unemployed, Bardstown, and Krista Noel Newton, 32, unemployed, Bardstown.

-30-