Nelson County Circuit Court Divorces — February 2020

The following marriage dissolutions have been recorded in the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s office during the month of January 20209. This information is public record.

Chelsae R.J. Hilbert, 23, Mount Washington, and Collin D. Hilbert, 23, Bardstown. Married 5 years, 10 months. Divorce final Jan. 23, 2020.

Rhonda Lawayne Sims, 57, St. Augustine, Fla., and Hugh Lewis Sims, 60, New Haven. Married 15 years. Divorce final Jan. 24, 2020.

Ryan Edwin Stow, 32, Bardstown, and Austin Danielle Stow, 32, Bardstown. Married 9 years, 2 months. Divorce final Jan. 31, 2020.

Samantha Jane Ricketts, 40, New Haven, and Amanda Faye Ricketts, 38, New Haven. Married 2 years, 5 months. Divorce final Feb. 5, 2020.

Susan Anne Stallard, 67, Cox’s Creek, and Brendan D. Stallard, 69, Ilford, Essex, London, England. Married 22 years. Divorce final Feb. 5, 2020.

Anthony Thomas Nalley, 54, Bloomfield, and Jackie Denise Starrett, 52, Bloomfield. Married 10 months. Divorce final Feb. 5, 2020.

Chelsey Rennee Sievert (maiden name restored), 25, Bardstown, and Dyland Thomas Stratton, 28, Bardstown. Married 1 year, 10 months. Divorce final Feb. 6, 2020.

Joseph Albert Cecil, 56, New Hope, and Kellie Hardt Mattingly (maiden name restored), 39, Bardstown. Married 4 years, six months. Divorce final Feb. 14, 2020.

Arta Elizabeth Krumtum (maiden name restored), 54, Elizabethtown, and Alfoniza Luckey, 55, Elizabethtown. Married 4 years, 3 months. Divorce final Feb. 14, 2020.

Eric Glen Brown, 47, Bardstown, and Jean Anne Brown, 48, Bardstown. Married 25 years, 4 months. Divorce final Feb. 14, 2020.

Shannon Marie Byrne, 29, Bloomfield, and Angel Manuel, Martinez III, 29, Lexington. Married 8 years, 1 month. Divorce final Feb. 24, 2020.

Lauren Bradford Miller, 30, Bardstown, and Anthony Duane Miller Jr., 32, Bardstown. Married 3 years, 11 months. Divorce final Feb. 24, 2020.

-30-