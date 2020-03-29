Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Dept. reports first Coronavirus case in Washington County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, March 28, 2020 — The latest new positive Coronavirus test results in our area is an individual in Washington County.

That’s the latest update issued Saturday from the Lincoln Trail Health Department, whose district includes Washington County and six other counties, including Nelson, Hardin, LaRue, Marion and Meade counties.

This additional positive test brings the total number of reported cases in the Lincoln Trail District to nine, with the remaining five in Hardin County, two in Nelson County, and one in LaRue County.

The first Nelson County patient who tested positive for Coronavirus was released from quarantine as of Thursday, March 26, 2020.

SOCIAL DISTANCING STILL MATTERS. According to the health department, Kentucky is still early in its response to the threat of the Coronavirus, and social distancing is still the most powerful tool we have to fight the spread of the virus.

By continuing to employ social distancing, we can dramatically reduce or prevent the spread of new infections.

For the lastest information from Lincoln Trail Health Department, visit www.ltdhd.org.

For additional links to reliable Coronavirus information, check out these links:

-30-