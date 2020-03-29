Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Dept. confirms third Coronavirus case in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, March 29, 2020 — Nelson County has its third positive case of the Coronavirus according to a press release issued Sunday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

One of the three Nelson County cases was released Thursday, March 26, 2020, from quarantine at his home.

The health department did not release the age or sex of the third Nelson Countian who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

This brings the total of positive cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail District to 10, with five in Hardin County, one in Washington, one in LaRue, and the three total in Nelson County.

According to the health department press release, with an increase in testing, he public can expect to see an increase in known positive cases in the Lincoln Trail District and the state.

The virus is spreading in communities, which makes social distancing more important than ever.

“Together using social distancing, we will slow the progression of this disease in the weeks to come,” the press release states. “Our individual actions will have a direct impact on the safety of those around us.”

The health district is asking people to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go to work, obtain needed supplies, or seek emergency healthcare.

For more information on how to stay safe visit www.ltdhd.gov, www.kycovid19.ky.gov, or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

