Lincoln Trail Health Dept. says Marion County reports first positive Coronavirus

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 30, 2020 — The first confirmed Coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Marion County.

The Lincoln Trail Health Department confirmed the health district’s newest positive result in a press release issued Monday afternoon.

That’s the latest update issued from the Lincoln Trail Health Department, whose district includes the six counties of Nelson, Marion, Washington, Hardin, LaRue, and Meade counties.

The latest case brings the total number of cases in the Lincoln Trail District to 11, with five in Hardin, three in Nelson, and one case each in LaRue and Washington County.

While only Meade County has not yet reported a positive Coronavirus case, it can be assumed that the Coronavirus is in all of the district’s counties and continues to spread.

The health department’s investigations have been unable to find common links among the documented cases, which indicates that the virus has community spread. If you go out in public, you should assume that every person you meet has the Coronavirus, according to the district health department.

The virus is being spread by person-to-person contact and from contact with surfaces and objects where the virus exists.

“We are at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 every time we go outside our homes. The virus may be on commonly touched items such as shopping carts, gas pumps, doorknobs, or other shared contact surfaces. It is very important to wash your hands often if you must be out in public for necessary services.

If you are unable to wash your hands with soap and water, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content. Sanitize any surface that you may have touched (your car steering wheel for example) after being in public areas and before you return to your home.

Social distancing remains one of our most effective tools to prevent the spread of the virus. Even if an event is held outdoors, social distancing must be practiced to insure the health of everyone who attends.

If you observe a business that is not complying with Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandates, call the Lincoln Trail District Health Departmetn’s Environmental Enforcement Line at (270) 982-7140, or call the state compliance hotline, 1-833-597-2337.

For the lastest information from Lincoln Trail Health Department, visit www.ltdhd.org.

