First Cedar Creek Baptist Church pastor sermons now available on social media

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Monday, March 30, 2020 — The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church has suspended regular meeting times as of March 8, 2020, and other planned activities, including Easter, until further notice.

Pastor Victor Bramlett’s sermons, including the Sundays the church has not met together in God’s house, may be seen on The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Facebook page.

As we all look forward to the day we will resume our regular schedules, remember “…in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” Matthew 7:12 (NIV)

The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church is located 5 miles west of Bardstown off Boston Road (Hwy 62) on Bellwood Road (Hwy 733). For more information you can call or text the church phone number at 502-348-3832 or the pastor, Victor Bramlett, at 606-515-2778.

“Love your neighbor as you love yourself.” Mark 12:31

